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RJ Barrett Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Barrett exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent left shoulder issue, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett exited to the locker room with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter after getting tangled up with Zion Williamson while fighting for a rebound. If Barrett is unable to return in the second half, Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle will likely help pick up the slack.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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