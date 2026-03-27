RJ Barrett Injury: Leaves for locker room
Barrett exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent left shoulder issue, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barrett exited to the locker room with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter after getting tangled up with Zion Williamson while fighting for a rebound. If Barrett is unable to return in the second half, Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle will likely help pick up the slack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 225 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 189 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 819 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2530 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More