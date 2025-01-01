RJ Barrett Injury: Listed as questionable
Barrett (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
After missing Tuesday's game versus Boston, Barrett is considered day-to-day. There isn't much clarity on his status, however, as this update comes from the official injury report. In other news, Immanuel Quickley (elbow) was upgraded to questionable for this contest, so Toronto could soon get some reinforcements in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now