RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:43am

Barrett (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.

After missing Tuesday's game versus Boston, Barrett is considered day-to-day. There isn't much clarity on his status, however, as this update comes from the official injury report. In other news, Immanuel Quickley (elbow) was upgraded to questionable for this contest, so Toronto could soon get some reinforcements in the backcourt.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
