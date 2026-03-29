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RJ Barrett Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 12:25pm

Barrett (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Orlando, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

Barrett briefly exited Friday's 119-106 win over New Orleans due to the shoulder injury but was able to return to finish the contest. While the 25-year-old wasn't listed on Saturday's edition of the injury report, he is now questionable because of left-shoulder stiffness. With Brandon Ingram (heel) and Collin Murray-Boyles (back) also questionable, and Immanuel Quickley (foot) unavailable, the Raptors may need Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, Sandro Mamukelashvili, or Gradey Dick to move into the starting lineup alongside Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, depending on who is cleared to suit up.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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