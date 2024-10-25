RJ Barrett Injury: Not playing Friday

Barrett (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett is dealing with a right shoulder injury, though he was able to practice Thursday, which bodes well for his progression toward a return to game action. The 24-year-old is expected to play a prominent role on a rebuilding Raptors squad, but he will have to wait at least one more game to make his 2024-25 debut. With Barrett out, Ochai Agbaji will likely get the start at small forward again, while Jamison Battle may receive an uptick in minutes.