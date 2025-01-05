RJ Barrett Injury: Officially questionable

Barrett (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

While Barrett is officially questionable, all signs out of Toronto suggest he'll return to action Monday following a three-game absence due to an illness. If Barrett starts against the Bucks, it'll be the first time this season that the Raptors will have their preferred starting lineup -- Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.