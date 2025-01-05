Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Barrett (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

While Barrett is officially questionable, all signs out of Toronto suggest he'll return to action Monday following a three-game absence due to an illness. If Barrett starts against the Bucks, it'll be the first time this season that the Raptors will have their preferred starting lineup -- Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now