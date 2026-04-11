RJ Barrett Injury: Questionable versus Nets
Barrett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Barrett was ruled out shortly ahead of Friday's 112-95 loss to the Knicks, his former team. While the Raptors are fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament, Toronto may still be able to allow Barrett to remain off the floor versus one of the worst clubs in the National Basketball Association. If that happens, Ja'Kobe Walter could remain in the starting lineup.
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