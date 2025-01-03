RJ Barrett Injury: Ruled out against Magic
Barrett (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.careports.
Barrett will miss a third straight game Friday. The veteran is having a career year with the Raptors, averaging 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. With Barrett out, Ochai Agbaji will likely continue to get the nod as the starter.
