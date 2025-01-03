Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Ruled out against Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:26pm

Barrett (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.careports.

Barrett will miss a third straight game Friday. The veteran is having a career year with the Raptors, averaging 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. With Barrett out, Ochai Agbaji will likely continue to get the nod as the starter.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now