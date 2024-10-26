RJ Barrett Injury: Ruled out vs. Minnesota

Barrett (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Timberwolves, head coach Darko Rajakovic told Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network.

The shoulder injury continues to bother Barrett, and the star forward will miss a third consecutive contest as a result. With Barrett out, Ochai Agbaji will likely get the start at small forward again, while Jamison Battle may receive an uptick in minutes. Barrett's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Monday.