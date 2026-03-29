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RJ Barrett Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 2:22pm

Barrett (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable heading into Sunday's game against Orlando.

Barrett wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report before popping up on it Sunday. While the questionable tag wasn't an encouraging sign, the latest update indicates he will likely be out there versus Orlando. With that in mind, if Barrett suffers a setback and gets ruled out, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter or Jamal Shead would presumably move into the starting lineup.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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