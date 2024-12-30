RJ Barrett Injury: Will not play Tuesday
Barrett (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Boston, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
According to Grange, Barrett left the arena immediately after Sunday's game against Atlanta and did not practice Monday. He's not traveling with the team to Boston, but that's all the information there is to go on right now. With Barrett out Tuesday, It's possible that Bruce Brown steps into a larger role after making his season debut Sunday.
