Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Barrett (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett was initially slated to return from a one-game absence Sunday due to an illness. However, it appears he is still under the weather, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Knicks. Ja'Kobe Walter was inserted into the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nets on Thursday, and he should resume that role Sunday due to Barrett's illness.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now