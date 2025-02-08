RJ Barrett Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Houston

Barrett (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will miss a fourth consecutive game as he has not been able to clear the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the 76ers. Ja'Kobe Walter and Ochai Agbaji are candidates to start Sunday due to the absences of Barrett and new acquisition Brandon Ingram (ankle).