Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Barrett (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will miss a fourth consecutive game as he has not been able to clear the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to take the floor will be Tuesday against the 76ers. Ja'Kobe Walter and Ochai Agbaji are candidates to start Sunday due to the absences of Barrett and new acquisition Brandon Ingram (ankle).

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now