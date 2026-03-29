RJ Barrett News: Available Sunday
Barrett (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Barrett suffered a minor shoulder injury during Friday's game against the Pelicans, which had his status in the air for Sunday. In the end, Barrett will be able to play through the injury. Over his last five games, he is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.
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