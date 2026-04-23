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RJ Barrett News: Buries six treys in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Barrett finished Thursday's 126-104 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 33 points (12-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes.

Barrett showed up for the Raptors in a big way on the offensive end. He combined with Scottie Barnes for 66 points, though it was Barrett who drilled a team-high six triples. The 25-year-old's production on the offensive end proved to be one of the key difference makers in Game 3 to keep his squad's playoff hopes alive. Barrett is averaging 26.3 points while hitting at a clip of 64.4 percent from the field through the first three games of the first round.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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