RJ Barrett News: Busy night at charity stripe

Barrett (illness) ended Monday's 139-125 loss to the Knicks with 23 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes.

After missing Toronto's past two games due to an illness, Barrett had a busy night at the charity stripe Monday against his former team, hitting eight of his 11 free-throw attempts. Over his last nine games, Barrett is averaging a strong 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers while shooting 50.3 percent from the field during this span. The 24-year-old wing should continue piling up counting stats for the 7-23 Raptors, but he remains a better option for fantasy managers in points leagues due to his subpar free-throw percentage on sizeable volume.