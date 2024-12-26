RJ Barrett News: Double-double vs. Memphis

Barrett tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists and nine rebounds over 34 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 loss to the Grizzlies.

Barrett finished Thursday's contest as the Raptors' leader in scoring, assists and rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season, and he was one board shy from registering his third triple-double of the campaign. Barrett is averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 34.3 minutes.