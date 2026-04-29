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RJ Barrett News: Double-doubles in Game 5 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Barrett tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barrett was relatively efficient in this one, though he did struggle at the charity stripe. Still, the 25-year-old forward led the Raptors in scoring and has now reached the 20-point threshold in four of five first-round outings. He also recorded his first double-double of the season with a game- and season-best 12 rebounds. Barrett and the Raptors will aim to stave off elimination in Friday's Game 6 in Toronto, though they could be without Brandon Ingram, who left Wednesday's loss early due to right heel inflammation.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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