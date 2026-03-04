RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Drops 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Barrett provided 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Barrett scored at least 20 points for the third time in the past four games, although his peripheral numbers were once again underwhelming. While his scoring has been adequate this season, Barrett's lack of production across the board continues to drag down his overall fantasy appeal. Despite averaging 18.1 points per game, he has barely been a top 200 player through 37 appearances.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
23 days ago