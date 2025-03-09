RJ Barrett News: Drops team-high 23 in loss

Barrett notched a team-high 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Wizards.

After being rested on the front half of a back-to-back Friday, Barrett returned and scored better than 20 points for the third straight appearance, and the seventh time in his last nine contests. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old wing is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting a cool 50.0 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.