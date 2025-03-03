RJ Barrett News: Efficient in win Sunday

Barrett produced 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 victory over the Magic.

Barrett has had some ups and downs when it comes to his shooting numbers since the end of the All-Star break, but he displayed an efficient touch in this win Sunday and reached the 20-point mark after not doing so in his previous two outings. Still, Barrett is consistent enough to remain a valuable fantasy commodity across all formats due to his role in the offensive scheme. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his six outings since the All-Star break, averaging 21.7 points and shooting 49.5 percent from the floor in that stretch.