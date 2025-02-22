RJ Barrett News: Efficient performance Friday
Barrett registered 29 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime loss to the Heat.
Barrett not only led the Raptors in scoring Friday, but he posted a game-high scoring total for the second game in a row. He closed the first half of the season with a 27-point effort in the loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 12 before the All-Star break and now notched another impressive effort. Barrett has also reached the 30-point plateau eight times this season, and his role as one of the Raptors' primary offensive weapons is pretty much set in stone as long as he remains healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now