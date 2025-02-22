Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett News: Efficient performance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 10:03am

Barrett registered 29 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-111 overtime loss to the Heat.

Barrett not only led the Raptors in scoring Friday, but he posted a game-high scoring total for the second game in a row. He closed the first half of the season with a 27-point effort in the loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 12 before the All-Star break and now notched another impressive effort. Barrett has also reached the 30-point plateau eight times this season, and his role as one of the Raptors' primary offensive weapons is pretty much set in stone as long as he remains healthy.

