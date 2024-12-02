Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Explodes for 37 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Barrett racked up 37 points (15-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 victory over the Heat.

Barrett's numbers have been brilliant recently, and the return of Scottie Barnes hasn't affected his production in the slightest. Sunday's total came two points short of his season high, which recorded two weeks ago against the Pacers. The powerful one-two punch of Barrett and Barnes will serve the Raptors well as they try to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
