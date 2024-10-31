RJ Barrett News: Goes for 31 points Wednesday

Barrett amassed 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 loss to the Hornets.

Barrett led the Raptors in scoring in this contest and also ended just two assists away from a double-double. It's only been two games, but the star forward is enjoying an excellent start to the 2024-25 campaign. Barrett has scored a combined 51 points while shooting 19-for-39 from the field and 6-for-12 from deep. He'll aim to continue his strong start to the campaign against the Lakers on Friday.