RJ Barrett News: Good to go against New York

Barrett (illness) is available to play against the Knicks on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett has missed the Raptors' last two games due to an illness. He was a late scratch for both of those contests, but he is slated to make his return Monday. In the 10 games prior to his illness, Barrett averaged 24.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 34.7 minutes per game.