Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Good to go against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Barrett (illness) is available to play against the Knicks on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett has missed the Raptors' last two games due to an illness. He was a late scratch for both of those contests, but he is slated to make his return Monday. In the 10 games prior to his illness, Barrett averaged 24.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 34.7 minutes per game.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now