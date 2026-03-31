RJ Barrett News: Good to go Tuesday
Barrett (shoulder) will play Tuesday against the Pistons.
Barrett will shed his probable tag for this contest. The wing is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last nine games.
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