RJ Barrett News: Keeps scoring run alive
Barrett registered 23 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over Phoenix.
Barrett has scored at least 23 points in his three games since returning to the hardwood after a five-game absence in early February due to a concussion. The star forward is firmly established as one of the Raptors' go-to options on offense when he's healthy, and he'll aim to keep that solid scoring stretch alive when the Raptors take on the Celtics on Tuesday.
