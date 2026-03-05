RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Leads Raps with 25 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Barrett posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during the Raptors' 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Barrett scored 10 points in each of the second and fourth quarters of Thursday's game, leading the Raptors in scoring while finishing as the team's second-leading rebounder behind Jakob Poeltl (seven). Barrett has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has connected on 53.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 47.8 percent from three on 4.6 3PA/G).

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
