RJ Barrett News: Leads Toronto with 24 points

Barrett finished Tuesday's 127-116 loss to Detroit with 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Barrett was listed on the injury report due to a left shoulder injury he sustained during Sunday's blowout win against Orlando. He was cleared to play Tuesday, and his shoulder didn't appear to bother him in an efficient night from both the field and charity stripe. Barrett will wrap up the month of March having averaged 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.7 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.