RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Leads Toronto with 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Barrett finished Tuesday's 127-116 loss to Detroit with 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Barrett was listed on the injury report due to a left shoulder injury he sustained during Sunday's blowout win against Orlando. He was cleared to play Tuesday, and his shoulder didn't appear to bother him in an efficient night from both the field and charity stripe. Barrett will wrap up the month of March having averaged 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.7 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago