RJ Barrett News: Logs first career triple-double

Barrett registered 25 points (10-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block over 42 minutes in Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Playing on a second leg of a back-to-back, Barrett and Jakob Poeltl gave the NBA defending champions everything they could handle. While Barrett's final shooting numbers don't look great on paper, he consistently made timely buckets to keep the short-handed Raptors in the game, though his missed free throws in the fourth quarter ultimately allowed the Celtics to force overtime. Not only were his 15 assists a career high, but he also finished the game with the first triple-double of his NBA career. Since Nov. 1, Barrett has averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.