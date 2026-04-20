RJ Barrett News: Near double-double in Game 2 loss
Barrett recorded 22 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Toronto's 115-105 Game 2 loss against the Cavaliers on Monday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Barrett was rebound shy from logging a double-double and had another efficient performance from the floor Monday, finishing as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (26 points). Barrett has gone 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) from the field over the first two games of the series, and the Raptors will need that efficiency in Game 3 on Thursday if the team wishes to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.
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