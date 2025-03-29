RJ Barrett News: Not on report for Sunday
Barrett (rest) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Barrett didn't play Friday against the Hornets due to rest, but he's going to return to action Sunday and should handle his regular workload. The former Knicks player, who's playing his first full season with the Raptors, is averaging a career-best 21.3 points per game across 54 contests in 2024-25.
