Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Plays only first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 9:53am

Barrett had 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Barrett played only the first half of Wednesday's win over the Hornets, knocking down three three-pointers. The 24-year-old's absence in the second half was likely precautionary, as the Raptors have been easing the workload of their starters with the season winding down. Barrett's rest opened the door for extended second-half minutes for A.J. Lawson, Cole Swider, Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now