RJ Barrett News: Poor showing in win
Barrett finished Sunday's 122-94 win over Milwaukee with seven points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes.
Barrett is still shaking off some rust and has yet to find his rhythm after a knee issue plagued him for several weeks. Over his last three games, he's shooting 34.6 percent from the field with averages of 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.
