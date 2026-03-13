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RJ Barrett News: Posts 22 points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Barrett logged 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes during Toronto's 122-115 win over Phoenix on Friday.

Barrett gave the Raptors a boost in the second half with 17 of his 22 points coming over the final two quarters of Friday's game, and he finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Brandon Ingram (36 points). Barrett has seen a scoring uptick as of late, having scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine outings. Over that nine-game span, he has averaged 21.4 points on 54.7 percent shooting along with 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 threes over 32.9 minutes per game.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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