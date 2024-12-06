RJ Barrett News: Posts double-double

Barrett registered 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Thunder.

Barrett had a rough shooting performance Thursday, but he still found a way to make a sizable fantasy impact due to his rebounding numbers. This was Barrett's fourth double-double of the season, and the 11-rebound haul represented a season-high mark for him. It also extended his impressive scoring run, as he's now scored at least 15 points in 11 contests in a row.