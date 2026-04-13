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RJ Barrett News: Posts team-high 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Barrett chipped in 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 victory over the Nets.

Barrett's status was up in the air earlier in the day, but he took the court and helped the Raptors clinch a playoff berth in the lopsided victory. The Raptors have made the playoffs despite a slew of injuries throughout the regular season. Barrett endured a whopping 25 games lost to injury, and the lengthy absences of Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and Jakob Poeltl also posed challenges. Although Quickley left the game with a hamstring issue, Barrett and the rest of the first unit are healthy as they prepare to take on the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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