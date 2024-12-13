RJ Barrett News: Posts triple-double Thursday

Barrett ended Thursday's 114-104 loss to Miami with 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks in 34 minutes.

Barrett had an impressive showing Thursday and posted his second triple-double of the season. However, it's hard to overlook the lack of efficiency with his shot, as the six-year veteran struggled badly from the field. The Raptors are missing Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle), so Barrett will likely remain the team's point guard due to the lack of another viable option for the role. This means he's quite likely to have a high usage rate in the coming games, giving him a high floor in most formats regardless of his shooting or efficiency struggles.