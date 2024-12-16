Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett News: Records 32-point night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 9:40pm

Barrett closed with 32 points (11-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.

Barrett bounced back from a quiet 13-point showing Thursday against the Heat and fell just one assist shy of a double-double. He continues to slot in as the team's top weapon on the offensive end and should see heavy usage going forward given the absence of Scottie Barnes (ankle) and potential future absence of Jakob Poeltl, who exited versus Chicago with a groin injury.

