RJ Barrett News: Removed from injury report

Barrett has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards,Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After resting during Friday's win against the Jazz, Barrett will be back on the floor for the Raptors on Saturday to take on Washington. The veteran forward is having a strong season with Toronto, averaging career-high numbers in points (21.7), rebounds (6.4) and assists (5.7), shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 35.7 from beyond the arc.