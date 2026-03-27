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RJ Barrett News: Returns to Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Barrett (shoulder) has returned for the second half of Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett left toward the end of the second quarter after injuring his left shoulder, but the veteran forward was given the green light to return to Friday's game. Barrett closed the first half with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists over 16 minutes.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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