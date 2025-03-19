Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Barrett (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will miss a third straight game for the Raptors. However, this time, it is for rest purposes after battling an illness, which kept him out the previous two games. Jamison Battle and Ochai Agbaji will likely continue to shoulder the load in Golden State.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
