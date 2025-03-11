Fantasy Basketball
RJ Barrett News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 12:46pm

Barrett has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a personal matter.

Barrett is one of seven players that Toronto is ruling out for Wednesday, while Jamison Battle (nose) and Scottie Barnes (hand) are carrying questionable tags and Ochai Agbaji (ankle) is listed as doubtful. With the Raptors set to be shorthanded Wednesday, reserves such as A.J. Lawson, Jamal Shead and Jared Rhoden could be headed for extensive playing time.

