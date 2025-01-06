RJ Barrett News: Scores 25 points in return

Barrett (illness) notched 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 128-104 loss to the Bucks.

With Barrett back in action following a three-game absence due to an illness, the Raptors were back to full strength for the first time all season. Though the Raptors had pulled their starters from the game by the midway point of the fourth quarter amid the blowout, Barrett still received close to a normal allotment of minutes and held down a 26.7 percent usage rate, trailing only Scottie Barnes (31 percent) among the eight Toronto players who received the most playing time. While Barrett can't be counted on to shoot 61.1 percent from the field like he did Monday, if the usage rate holds steady, he could remain a regular 20-plus-point scorer even with point guard Immanuel Quickley healthy again after having missed most of the season up to this point.