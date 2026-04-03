RJ Barrett News: Scores 25 points with four treys
Barrett registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two turnovers across 29 minutes during Friday's 128-96 victory over Memphis.
Barrett has been in a nice rhythm over the past four games, scoring 23.3 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 81.5 percent at the line to go with 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest. He'll aim to keep it rolling Sunday in Boston.
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