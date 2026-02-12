RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Scores efficient 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Barrett chipped in 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

Barrett appears to be just about all the way back from an ankle sprain that plagued him in the middle of January. The star swingman has averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest in his last eight games, though he's still shaking off some rust while hitting just 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago