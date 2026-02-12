RJ Barrett News: Scores efficient 16 points
Barrett chipped in 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.
Barrett appears to be just about all the way back from an ankle sprain that plagued him in the middle of January. The star swingman has averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest in his last eight games, though he's still shaking off some rust while hitting just 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 84 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 48 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RJ Barrett See More