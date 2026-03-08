RJ Barrett News: Scores season-high 31 points in win
Barrett racked up 31 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 victory over the Mavericks.
Barrett was hot from the jump, dropping in 16 points on 10 shots by halftime, and he essentially got whatever he wanted throughout the game. He's been heating up over the past four, scoring 24.3 points per game on 63.9 percent shooting from the field and 62.5 percent at the stripe to go with 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 triples per contest.
