RJ Barrett News: Scores season-high 39 points

Barrett produced 39 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 130-119 win over the Pacers.

Barrett was coming off posting the first triple-double of his career in the Nov. 16 loss to the Celtics, and he backed that up by notching his best scoring output of the current campaign. This was Barrett's fourth game with at least 30 points this season, and he's also recorded 22 or more points in his past three appearances.