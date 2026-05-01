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RJ Barrett News: Seals win in dramatic fashion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:22pm

Barrett produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barrett landed a three-pointer with just 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, sealing an emphatic victory at home. The shot was reminiscent of Kawhi Leonard's game-winner back in 2019, with the ball skying off the back of the rim before dropping into the basket. It continues what has been a strong series for Barrett, who's averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers thus far. Toronto will now head back to Cleveland for Game 7, where Barrett will look to lead his team into the second round of the playoffs.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
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