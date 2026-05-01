RJ Barrett News: Seals win in dramatic fashion

Barrett produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Barrett landed a three-pointer with just 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, sealing an emphatic victory at home. The shot was reminiscent of Kawhi Leonard's game-winner back in 2019, with the ball skying off the back of the rim before dropping into the basket. It continues what has been a strong series for Barrett, who's averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers thus far. Toronto will now head back to Cleveland for Game 7, where Barrett will look to lead his team into the second round of the playoffs.