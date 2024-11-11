RJ Barrett News: Shooting woes surface Sunday

Barrett had 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Lakers.

Barrett didn't have his best performance Sunday and had a rough showing from the field, making just 33.3 percent of his field goals, although he salvaged his line a bit by posting solid numbers in the rebounding and assists categories. Even if he has an off night from time to time, Barrett should remain one of the Raptors' primary offensive options on a game-to-game basis.