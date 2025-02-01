RJ Barrett News: Sniffs double-double
Barrett recorded 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.
Even though Barrett came up close to notching a double-double -- a rare feat he hasn't accomplished since Jan. 17 -- he remains a consistent scoring weapon for Toronto. He's reached the 15-point mark in all but two of his 13 appearances in January, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
