Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RJ Barrett headshot

RJ Barrett News: Sniffs double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Barrett recorded 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls.

Even though Barrett came up close to notching a double-double -- a rare feat he hasn't accomplished since Jan. 17 -- he remains a consistent scoring weapon for Toronto. He's reached the 15-point mark in all but two of his 13 appearances in January, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now